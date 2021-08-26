Geary Community Hospital has started a new program where people can adopt frontline workers.
The program allows people to adopt GCH employees and supply them with snacks, buy them lunch and otherwise attempt to lift their spirits during the pandemic.
According to GCH Marketing Director Ashley King, people have expressed and interest in donating to particular departments. People have donated money which King used to go out and buy lunch for frontline workers such as nurses.
“It’s really just kind of up to the individual that wants to make a donation what they want to do,” she said. “We’re completely open to anything and everything.”
All kinds of food — snacks, drinks, whatever — is welcome, according to King.
“it’s just showing our employees that the community is behind them, that they know that they’re under lots of stress taking care of our COVID patients — and non-COVID — right now,” King said. “Times are really hard in healthcare right now. At the very beginning of the pandemic it was, ‘healthcare providers are your heroes,’ and now I feel like the community and society has kind of just become complacent with how COVID is and aren’t really aware that it is still bad in our community and the staff is still being very taxed. So I think it’s just a good way for the community to show their support to our healthcare (providers.)”
In many ways, this current wave of COVID-19 is worse than any previous ones, she said.
“We are busier now than we were at the beginning of COVID,” King said. “A lot of that is, patients are sicker. But a lot of its is there’s been a lot of turnover on staff in general in healthcare.”
Many healthcare workers are making career changes due to COVID-19-induced stress, leaving hospitals such as GCH understaffed and the remaining staff having to deal with increased workloads.
To take part in the program, people are welcome to call King’s direct line at 785-238-0305.
