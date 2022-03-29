The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation donated $328,000 toward a network infrastructure refresh at Geary Community Hospital, Tracy Geisler, foundation director, said. Additionally, the foundation pledged matching funds for a grant Cloud County Community College applied for to enhance its nursing program.
The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation is a separate entity from the hospital, with a mission to support local healthcare programs as well as the hospital.
The hospital applied for a grant last year for a network infrastructure refresh, Geisler said, and it received $500,000 from the grant. Since the grant requires matching funds, the hospital reached out to the foundation.
“With vote from the foundation board of directors and support from the director, we moved forward to go ahead and accept that for that network,” she said. “This upgrade will include electronic charting. This has been needed for the last five or six years, so it will bring the hospital up to the standards.”
Electronic charting allows staff at the hospital to put patients’ information into an electronic system that allows every staff member working with that patient to access the information through digital format and allows sharing across health care settings. The grant will enhance the charting as well as wireless performance and speed.
Geary Community Hospital is also searching for other methods of funding, and if it receives funding for the network infrastructure through other opportunities, Geisler said the hospital will return extra funds to the foundation.
Cloud County Community College is also working on a grant for its nursing program, which is up to $30,000 and requires a $15,000 match.
The R2B4 Foundation pledged half of the matching amount, and the Healthcare Foundation will be providing the other half, $7,500, toward the match if CCCC procures the grant, Geisler said.
If they secure the grant, it will go toward lab supplies and simulator purchases.
