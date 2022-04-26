The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation is reestablishing the LaVerne Allen Scholarship Program to help local students afford education in the medical field.
Tracy Geisler, director of GCHF said the program was created years ago but she is working on restructuring the program to provide scholarships through the organization each year in memory of Allen.
LaVerne Allen was a nurse who worked at Geary Community Hospital for 61 years. Her granddaughter, Amy, established the memorial scholarship to honor her grandmother and her contribution to the nursing profession. The scholarship was designed to give back to the community by helping those who wish to become registered nurses achieve their goals.
Geisler said she is not aware that anyone in Allen’s family still lives in the area. The scholarship program would be resurrected and run through the healthcare foundation.
“There are scholarship funds that are in there and they haven’t been used, they’ve just been sitting there, so I want to create a program in her honor,” Geisler said.
Geisler said she is still working on the details of the scholarship program, including criteria to apply, but she is hoping to start with one scholarship per semester.
The application process would include an essay and possibly interviews, she said. She is hoping to start it in the fall.
