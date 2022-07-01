The Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees and Geary County Commissioners approved a contract with Stormont Vail Health Friday for Stormont Vail to manage Geary Community Hospital and rural health clinic from July 1 until the end of the year.
During the time of the contract, Geary Community Hospital will stabilize hospital and clinic operations, install an electronic medical record system and introduce and integrate Stormont Vail culture and processes.
“This is a positive step for our team at Geary Community Hospital and the area we serve,” Margaret Grismer, interim CEO at Geary Community Hospital, said. “We look forward to working closely with Stormont Vail as we begin transitioning and integrating with their healthcare system to provide the very best of care to our patients.”
Stormont Vail Health leaders began discussions with the Geary Community Hospital and Geary County earlier this year when the hospital transition task force sought a way forward for the financially struggling healthcare organization.
The entities intend to close a contract at the end of the year which will allow Stormont Vail to take over operations at the hospital going forward. The contract will be closed if a number of conditions are met, one of which is that Geary County will fund $20 million in deferred maintenance and repair costs at the facility which were identified in 2021 by a third party assessment.
Stormont Vail currently operates a regional 586-licensed bed acute care hospital in Topeka, two ambulatory surgical centers, a behavioral health hospital, specialty medicine clinics and primary care clinics in communities throughout northeast Kansas, including Manhattan and Emporia.
“Providing health care services close to home is important to the health and wellbeing of Kansans,” said Rob Kenagy, president and CEO of Stormont Vail Health. “We are committed to stabilizing and then improving access to timely, high quality care in the region.
Stormont Vail leaders also shared significant investments they plan to make in the Junction City healthcare operation. These initiatives represent an investment of nearly $7.5 million by Stormont Vail during the management period from July through Dec. 31 and nearly $20 million over the following five-year period.
In retaining and supporting the workforce at Geary Community Hospital, Stormont Vail leaders said they will create plans to provide interim leadership to the nursing administration, surgical services and ambulatory clinic teams to ensure a smooth contract period and transition to new operations.
They plan to extend operational support from Stormont Vail system services in finance, revenue cycle, human resources, clinical quality and facility management.
In the area of information technology infrastructure, Stormont Vail leaders plan to bring the Epic medical record solution to the new Stormont operations. This installation will improve documentation, streamline billing and coding processes and improve the workflows required to deliver health care services in Geary County.
Epic will be installed as the single medical record system across all health care operations, facilitating the coordination of patient care between Stormont Vail providers in Junction City, Topeka and across the system. Installation of Epic requires an upgrade to connect Stormont’s Geary County operations into the Stormont Vail system. The IT work will be completed during the management period and will go live when Stormont Vail begins its independent operations in Geary County. The investment in this period is anticipated to be approximately $3 million in equipment and licenses for the electronic health record system, leaders said.
Stabilizing the acute care operations at GCH during the management phase is part of Stormont Vail’s plan. The system will standardize and stabilize the emergency department to inpatient admission workflows, which should enable more patients to remain in Junction City when hospital admission is required. Initially, Stormont Vail Cardiology and Neurology specialists will provide consults, expanding later to additional specialties.
The Stormont Vail General Surgery service line has started transitioning the bariatric surgery patients that required immediate care. The investment in surgical services will be significant, with nearly $1 million of equipment needed in the first year.
Stormont Vail’s Manhattan gastroenterology providers have applied for privileges to perform the procedural services at GCH, leaders said, and Stormont Vail anticipates working closely with physicians in the region to assist with acute surgical and procedural services at GCH.
Stormont Vail leaders said the GCH primary care practices will be brought into the management structure of Stormont Vail’s current primary care footprint. This will provide significant support, including a remote Nurse Triage call center, medication refill call center, centralized scheduling and medical leadership support services. Support allows practices to provide high value care for patients. This primary care network has access to specialists within the Stormont Vail system through Epic referrals.
