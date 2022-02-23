Geary Community Hospital was recognized through High 5 for Mom & Baby for the eighth year in a row. The program serves to increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates in Kansas.
High 5 for Mom & Baby, developed by the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund, provides resources to help Kansas hospitals and birthing centers implement evidence-based practices proven to support successful breastfeeding, improving maternal and infant health outcomes and reducing racial and ethnic health disparities.
To obtain High 5 for Mom & Baby recognition, facilities complete a self-reported evaluation and must follow at least five of ten evidence-based practices.
“Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the overall health of babies and mothers,” said Katie
Schoenhoff, director of programs at the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. “Following the High 5 for Mom & Baby practices demonstrates Geary Community Hospital’s commitment to infant and maternal health by helping moms successfully initiate and maintain breastfeeding.”
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 60% of mothers stopped breastfeeding sooner than they planned. Some factors that influence how long or if a baby is breastfed include: hospital practices, education and encouragement, policies or support in the workplace and access to community support.
High 5 for Mom & Baby facilities focus on helping women breastfeed successfully, through staff trained in breastfeeding best practices and policies to help mothers meet their breastfeeding goals.
Geary Community Hospital receives education and training opportunities, support and resources through a community of delivery centers and scholarship opportunities to further staff education, Ashley King, director of Communications for the hospital, said.
“Breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits for both infants and mothers, and we’re honored to receive this recognition from the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund for our efforts to support successful breastfeeding initiation and maintenance,” said Terrah Stroda, Certified Nurse-Midwife at Geary Community Hospital. “As a facility committed to providing the very highest quality of care, we have found the High 5 practices and resources to not only improve health outcomes but also increase patient satisfaction.”
The hospital staff recently held three Critical Care Connection classes focusing on obstetrical care in Geary County. Stroda and Dr. Jason Butler provided expertise and training. King said this training is the first of its kind in Kansas.
“The class covers all care points from EMS triage to inpatient care model, to ensure moms and babies in Geary County receive the best care,” King said. “We look forward to [being] able to provide this training to other agencies within in the State.”
