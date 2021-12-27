Although the boil water advisory was lifted for Geary County last week, Geary Community Hospital received the results of its water samples this week and is only now back to normal after an issue at the water plant that shut down water for the city prevented its operations earlier this month.
Once the city was off the boil advisory, Ashley King, director of communications at the hospital, said the hospital had to send water samples of its own to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Staff took the samples Thursday, and the hospital received the all-clear Monday morning.
King said the heat in the building requires water in the boilers, and many other aspects of the hospital’s operation require water, so after the building lost water Dec. 16, it could no longer house patients. She said the staff worked with EMS to discharge and transfer patients to another facility.
Staff continued to operate the Emergency Room, which was continuously busy during the water outage, she said. At least three surgeries were rescheduled since the humidity in the operation room could not be regulated without water.
The hospital had water again late on Saturday, Dec. 18. King said the hospital turned on the boilers once the water pressure was high enough early on Dec. 20 and was able to open services again at 3 p.m. the same day.
With the boil water advisory still in effect for the hospital, the staff worked with water they received from outside sources.
King said the hospital received two pallets of water from a business in Manhattan – a pallet of drinking water and a pallet of distilled water, which the hospital uses for its lab machines. She said the City of Milford donated a pallet of water. The hospital purchased more pallets of water.
“We had graciously received 1-gallon and 5-gallon jugs of water from various businesses in Manhattan and Junction City, and we also purchased some so we were able to provide water for our patients and for cooking and those types of things,” King said.
King said the hospital staff are not aware of any residual effects currently, but they have a board meeting this week to discuss the costs associated with the hospital losing water and its plans moving forward.
“We just appreciate the community support ensuring that we were able to operate still with our ER with water,” she said. “Our local EMS department did a fabulous job helping transfer patients out, and if patients needed to be hospitalized when they were in the ER, they would them transfer them to another facility, so it was really a great collaboration effort between Junction City Fire Department and Geary County Emergency Management.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.