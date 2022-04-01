Geary Community Hospital is moving forward with plans to improve operations and financial viability with the help of a “Transition Taskforce,” comprised of Geary Community Hospital board members and staff, the Geary County Commission and county staff members.
In the past nine weeks, the taskforce met multiple times to discuss the financial burdens of the hospital and how to move forward to bring the hospital to where it needs to be financially and as an important asset to the community.
“The taskforce has recognized the crucial financial challenges that Geary Community Hospital is going through with the consistently negative operating margin over the past five plus years and their depleted cash reserves,” Dr. Jason Butler, DO, a physician at the hospital, said. “More than five years of depleted cash reserve leads to financial despair, shuttered doors and ultimately city degradation.”
Some of the steps the hospital has already taken toward improving operations and finances include hiring an interim CEO, engaging an accounting and advisory firm, BKD, LLP, to do margin improvement analysis, securing financial leadership and terminating its management contract with Community Hospital Corporation.
The Geary County Commission, which is responsible for repairs to the building because the county owns the building and grounds of the hospital, agreed to provide up to $3.5 million in financial support.
Butler, a member of the taskforce, said funds from the county are going toward the BKD assessment and plans, to pay down accounts payable and to support operational cash flow needs.
Butler said that when businesses decide where to expand to or locate to, good health care can be a tiebreaker. He also mentioned that Geary County has many military retirees who would likely not settle in an area without good health care.
“A community that provides high quality, compassionate health care has healthier citizens and a substantially better quality of life,” he said. “A healthy citizenry from the youngest child to oldest retirees will be active and engaged in the community, leading to a growing and vibrant Junction City.”
Over the next 60 days, he said the taskforce will develop a plan to increase net revenue, decrease costs and improve the hospital’s operating margin. Over the next 90-120 days, they plan to implement the BKD margin improvement plan and form a leadership team of people with operational, clinical, financial and human resources expertise and create and implement a robust primary care delivery model that addresses needs and maximizes Rural Demonstration designation.
The taskforce members are working on developing a staffing model and recruiting staff. They plan to conduct and implement a compensation analysis that leads to a plan to pay market-competitive rates for jobs.
Healthcare in Geary County is ranked third behind the government sector and services, according to the Kansas Hospital Association. The Geary County healthcare sector employs 1,918 people, which is equivalent to 5.6% percent of all job holders. It also ranks third in payer of wages and total income.
Geary Community Hospital has a direct income impact of $156,552,000, with an economic multiplier of 1.11, which translates to a total impact of $173,514,000. The hospital has a retail sales impact of $45,784,000 and $572,000 in sales tax.
“From a jobs perspective, every one job created in our healthcare sector creates another 0.36 jobs,” Butler said. “GCH is a massive economic driver for the community.”
Butler said one of the hospital’s actions to continue and improve the hospital is connecting with a “robust healthcare partner that can provide the needed corporate infrastructure to make GCH successful in the future.”
Although the hospital could not release further details at this time, Butler mentioned the hospital is exploring the option of full integration into another healthcare system “to realize the full benefits leading to long term viability.”
