The future of delta-8 THC products in the area is uncertain as government officials in some Kansas counties are pulling items, including Geary County.
On Dec. 2, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued an opinion that delta-8 products are only legal in Kansas if they contain less than 0.3% THC content. Since then, county governments and law enforcement officials have considered how to deal with the opinion, which isn’t a court ruling, but carries legal weight.
Delta-8 is a version of the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compound derived from hemp plants. Delta-8 THC is an isomer of delta-9 THC, which is the psychoactive compound in marijuana that gets a person high. The only difference between the two molecules is the location of a double bond between two carbons. Consumption of products featuring THC varieties like delta-8 can lead to a milder “high” than its federally illegal sibling, delta-9. Delta-8 products include edibles, smokables and tinctures.
In Geary County, authorities recently asked stores that sell delta-8 products to remove those items from their stock.
Kie Smith, the manager of Juicy’s Vapor Lounge in Junction City, said her store received a cease-and-desist letter from the Geary County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. Smith said the letter indicated that her store should stop selling anything labeled as delta-8, or face prosecution.
“The letter I got said, ‘any and all marijuana products,’” Smith said. “It seems like the state is treating delta-8 like any other weed item.”
The Geary County Attorney’s Office has not responded to The Junction City Union’s request for comment.
Riley County spokeswoman Vivienne Uccello said there are no plans right now to send local businesses notifications regarding the sale of delta-8 products.
Schmidt issued the opinion after questions from Kansas Bureau of Investigation director Kirk Thompson about the THC products. Afterward, County Attorney Robert Anderson sent letters to local shops, asking them to turn in illegal delta-8 products to prevent future prosecution.
In counties where additional enforcement hasn’t been issued, some companies have voluntarily taken items off the shelf. Smith said all Juicy’s Vapor Lounge stores statewide are complying with the request out of caution.
Manhattan Sacred Leaf CBD store manager Alison Kite said she sees Schmidt’s opinion as a “misinterpretation of the law at hand,” which led to other businesses pulling their delta-8 products as a precaution. She said Sacred Leaf CEO Trevor Burdett told all store managers recently that the company is in compliance with current hemp laws, as their products are fully tested to ensure they remain under the 0.3% THC limit.
“Until lawmakers vote on something, their opinions are just their opinions,” Kite said.
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, said lawmakers won’t know if delta-8 is absolutely illegal “until it’s litigated.” Hawk said there are currently no discussions slated among lawmakers covering delta-8, or anything related to marijuana, for this legislative session.
“Opinion or not, I don’t think we have a good legislative policy bead on that, and I don’t think anybody’s asked about it,” Hawk said. “I’d like to see more research on delta-8 and whatever the harmful effects might be … as well as the benefits, like for people going through chemotherapy or other cancer treatments.”
Delta-8 products are originally the result of a loophole created by the overlapping of two related laws. First, the 2018 Farm Bill ruled that hemp production on an industrial level nationwide was legal. Last May, the Kansas Legislature passed House Bill 2244, which allows for the sale of full-spectrum CBD products (some containing up to a 0.3% legal THC limit) and items made from hemp seed that are produced in the state.
As a practical matter, that meant stores can sell delta-8 products that may contain enough THC to get a person “high” in Kansas, even though recreational marijuana is prohibited.
In August, Riley County Police Department spokesman Aaron Wintermote said the products sold in the area “haven’t really been an issue as far as a police standpoint.” Following the Attorney General’s opinion, Wintermote deferred to the Riley County Attorney’s Office for further information about any kind of enforcement efforts.
Manhattan CBD American Shaman store owner Donald Ince said he’s had a lot of customers coming in from Junction City seeking delta-8 products. He said as of right now, he’s still selling delta-8 products, as are other CBD American Shaman locations. Whether or not that changes this year, he said, is not yet known.
