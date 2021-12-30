The Geary County Commission approved the switch to a new court software program for the county.
Krista Blaisdell, county attorney, presented information about the change at the Geary County Commission meeting Dec. 27.
Blaisdell said she learned in October that the present software the county uses for its criminal case management, Full Case, will not be supported in the future. She said she reached out to the company, which confirmed the product will no longer be around and suggested another software company: Prosecutor by Karpel.
Blaisdell said the office used Full Case for around 15 years, and the county paid around $7,800 annually to maintain the software.
Blaisdell said switching to another software was not an item on her budget for the new year, since she was not aware the software they currently use would no longer be supported. She said many county attorneys that used Full Case are switching to the system by Karpel.
Blaisdell said she believes asset forfeiture money is available to cover the expense. The initial expense to make the change and for the first year of using the software is $69,975, she said. After that year, the office will pay an annual cost.
“Annually, we’re looking at $8,775, so its about $1,000 more annually,” she said. “The great thing about this is there is no data limit, and it’s all stored off-site.”
Blaisdell said with the amenities the software will provide, she may be able to make her office paperless. It would also allow the counties with the software to share databases with each other.
“It’s potentially freeing up avenues for staff to work andw reducing our paper expenditures in the office,” she said.
She said the software change would take around a year to complete and would likely create cost savings in the future.
Because the expense of the project is not built in the 2022 budget, in order to use asset forfeiture money, Blaisdell said she is required to first ask the county commissioners whether any additional funds are available to increase the budget. The commissioners stated there are not, so Blaisdell said she is able to use state asset forfeiture money to cover the initial expense.
“In the end, once this is live and implemented and I’m done using asset forfeiture money, I don’t see any significant change to budget – maybe a little cost savings in the grand scheme, once we are comfortable and up and running with it,” she said.
