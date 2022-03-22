The Emergency Food and Shelter Program awarded Geary County with $12,004 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board, chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consisting of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The National Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A Local Board made up of a Geary County commissioner, representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, United Way and others will determine how the funds awarded to Geary County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive Federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Geary County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Food Pantry, homeless shelter, The Salvation Army and other organizations. These agencies were responsible for providing food, utility assistance and/or lodging.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Nichole Mader, Local Board chair at United Way, by emailing director@unitedwayjcgc.org or calling 785-238-2117 for an application. The application deadline is Friday, April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.