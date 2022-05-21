Geary County will receive $34,814 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The national board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of a Geary County Commissioner, representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, United Way and others will determine how to distribute the funds among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Geary County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Food Pantry, local churches, Salvation Army and the shelter participating. These agencies were responsible for providing food, lodging, rent and utility assistance.
To attain an application for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds, public or private voluntary agencies must contact Nichole Mader, local board chair at United Way, director@unitedwayjcgc.org, 785-238-2117. The application deadline is June 15.
