GCC Donation
Jessica LeDuc

The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation have each donated $7,500 to the Cloud County Community College Geary County Campus to support the nursing program.

“All three organizations believe in the same goals, which is to provide career and technical training for future professionals, and support the needs of workforce development within Geary County, Junction City and our surrounding service area,” said Cloud County Director of Workforce Development and Outreach Kelly Cook.