The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation and R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation have each donated $7,500 to the Cloud County Community College Geary County Campus to support the nursing program.
“All three organizations believe in the same goals, which is to provide career and technical training for future professionals, and support the needs of workforce development within Geary County, Junction City and our surrounding service area,” said Cloud County Director of Workforce Development and Outreach Kelly Cook.
Cloud County expanded its nursing program to the Geary County campus last year, and the first class began in January 2022. Those students will complete the program as the first Geary County Campus nursing class in May.
CAPTION: The Geary Community Health Foundation and R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation made donations to the Cloud County Community College nursing program. Pictured, left to right, are: Jennifer Zabokrtsky, Director CCCC Geary County Campus; Kelly Cook, Director of Workforce Development and Outreach; Tracy Geisler, Geary Community Healthcare Foundation Executive Director; Sandra Grubb, BSN, RN, CCCC Nursing Instructor; Dr. Lacy Hargitt-Pelkey, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CCCC Nursing Instructor; Theresa Bramlage, The R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation Treasurer and Program Director; and Bob Bramlage, R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation President.
