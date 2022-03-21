Back row: Commissioner Keith Ascher, Farm Bureau Financial Services agent Matt Machin, Geary County Farm Bureau Treasurer Karen Erichsen, Commissioner Alex Tyson. Front Row: Geary County Farm Bureau President Dianna Dibben, Jace Latzke, Janessa Latzke, Justin Latzke (farm kids and Farm Bureau Agvocates) and Commissioner Trish Giordano.
The Geary County Commission signed a proclamation Monday that March 22, 2022 is National Agriculture Day to recognize the role that agriculture plays in American’s lives.
The proclamation states that it is in acknowledgement of agriculture’s continuing importance to the future progress and prosperity of the economy and in appreciation of farmers and ranchers in Geary County.
All three commissioners and the county clerk signed the proclamation Monday at the Geary County Commission meeting while Geary County Farm Bureau members and advocates watched.
“American agriculture builds on centuries of progress by constantly seeking advances in science, research, technology, production and marketing to meet the demands of changing consumer needs and complex world markets,” the proclamation reads. “American agriculture helps feed the world.”
