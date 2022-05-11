After an executive session on Monday, the Geary County Commission voted unanimously to withhold funding from Fresh Start Emergency Shelter at 136 W. 3rd St. in Junction City.
Commissioner Trish Giordano said the shelter has not been able to house anyone for the last seven months because the shelter did not send in proper documentation.
“We allowed them at the beginning of the year to try and get that taken care of and be able to help fund them with their utilities, but they still have not been able to do that,” she said. “There have been resignations from a couple people on the board, and I just feel I agree that we need to stop it at this time.”
Tyson said he thinks it’s important for them to reach out to members on the shelter’s board and those associated with it to get clarification and determine what the shelter’s plan is for the future, but for now, this is the right decision for the best use of taxpayer dollars. The county has funded the shelter for $12,000 yearly.
“It’s in the best interest of the county to withhold, continue to withhold, funding from the emergency shelter,” Tyson said. “They’re going through some transitions. We have some serious questions about their continued operation, and we’re the stewards of taxpayer money and we have to do what right at this time.”
The shelter closed to the public on Dec. 17, 2021 because of financial and legal issues. In late December, Shanea Bea, who was president of the board, said the board and director were working diligently to address the issues in order to resume services again, but she did not reveal what sort of “legal barriers” the shelter was facing.
The emergency shelter staff helped arrange for shelter guests to find shelter elsewhere and directed people to shelters in nearby towns, such as Manhattan.
“The Fresh Start Emergency Shelter board understands the important need of a shelter for our community and will continue to work diligently to resolve these legal barriers that the shelter is facing to reopen the shelter to the community as soon as possible,” Bea said on Dec. 27.
Since then, Bea has resigned from the board.
Current staff of the Fresh Start Emergency Shelter did not respond to attempts to reach them concerning the funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.