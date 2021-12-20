Geary County commissioners advise moving forward on sports complex in county

The Geary County Commission unanimously agreed that the group working on a sports complex for the county should continue forward with planning the project. They discussed the project at their meeting last week when the group asked their blessing in moving forward.
The group is comprised of ex-members of the sports complex subcommittee, which was a subcommittee of the CVB Advisory Board prior to its disbandment this fall.
Adam Wilkie, who was head of the subcommittee, said the concept of the sport complex has been alive in Junction City for years, and now they are moving forward with their plans.
He said the groups’ biggest struggle was where to build the sports complex. The group decided they wanted to build on Corps of Engineers land because it is cost-effective. He said they’ve spoken to the Corps of Engineers about the location, focusing on an area in Milford State Park that “is perfect for the complex.”
Brett Deam, who created the conceptual design of the proposed complex, said the project and its location, will increase tourism.
“We know that sports marketing, youth sports, we know that that’s just a very dynamic piece of economic development and quality of life,” he said. “With this project, we really want to concentrate on destination and sports tourism, and that’s what took us to the lake.”
Deam said the state park seemed like a great fit for the complex that would include four softball/little league fields, two larger fields and some multi-purpose soccer/football fields outdoors. He said the plan follows the contours of the open fields that exist in the area, which is mostly flat and is about 45 acres in total.
“(The plan) was brought on, by one, investigating other areas we had all been to and through programming, looking at some wants and needs on this,” he said. “It’s a 365-days-a-year project, meaning that we don’t want to look at it as just seasonal. We need to look at it and create venues for anything you have.”
On the property would be a proposed arena for use during the cold winter months when the outdoor fields wouldn’t get as much use. The arena could be used for various activities, including sports, concerts, shows, trade shows, book shows and more, Deam said. The facility would seat between 3,000 to 5,000 people.
“That really hit home with a lot of people with the state level and with the state park, knowing that we potentially have a venue which we can utilize truly 365 days out of the year,” he said.
At the meeting, the group passed around a 3D representation of what the complex might look like, which was on a laptop.
Deam said the concept includes a check-in and a pathway all the way around the complex and perimeter parking, so vehicles can drive from one field to another, and children won’t have to cross traffic. The proposal also includes a playground and an amphitheater on the land.
“You have to look at it like what events do you want and what events can you pull in,” he said. “It’s as much as you can think of. That’s what we’re trying to get at.”
Deam said the state park is a prime location for activities like sports tournaments, because the more densely populated areas are two or less hours away and the more rural areas further west wouldn’t have to travel out to further cities like Kansas City.
“A project like this being completed is a big win not only for our city and our county, but for the state of Kansas and for the surrounding areas,” Wilkie said. “With the steps that we’ve taken in first addressing where we’re going to do this and then the concept, with support, we have a chance to move forward and see where that road takes us and what it looks like.”
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano asked at the meeting who would maintain the sports complex and come up with a business plan. Wilkie replied that they are considering Sports Facility Advisory, which did a feasibility study for the facility a few years ago. The burdens of running the facility would be passed to that group, he said.
Alex Tyson, county commissioner, asked for an estimate at the cost of the project and Deam said estimates they did in the past before the concept of the arena was included landed at around 10-12 million, so he said with the arena, that number may be closer to 25-30 million.
“We want state of the art,” Wilkie said. “We’re talking turf fields, synthetic turf, which is much easier on maintenance. More expensive up-front cost, but better maintenance and durability.” He said the complex could include shops and restaurants, as well.
Wilkie said they plan to fund the project through grants, donations and sponsorships, which SFA, if they hired them, would help them attain. He said they plan to reach out to SFA and its team to discuss costs.
“We’re seeking approval from this body to move forward in the name of the county and with utilization of the guest tax, one percent, to be able to move forward and engage and be able to sit down and talk about a business strategy and have (SFA) lay out their marketing solutions and how they would see this project moving forward,” Wilkie said.
Currently, the resource they have at their disposal is the one percent transient guest tax, which is levied on hotel stays and was put in place in 2014 for the future building of a sports complex. Wilkie said they have not used any of that money yet.
According to Giordano, last year the one percent tax generated a total of $89,015, which she said is about $10,000 down from the usual amount.
Brad Roether, who was also on the subcommittee, said the group is unsure how much the facility could make a year and that the next step would be to hire SFA to determine those numbers. He said the facility would be paying the state 2.8% of their gross income, which economically helps the state in addition to the community.
“We’ve had people call us and say this is what the community always wanted,” Roether said.
“Not a lot of things or recession proof or pandemic proof but youth sports is,” Deam added.
