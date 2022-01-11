Geary County Kansas Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes to help more come out of the county in 2022. In the final months of 2021, the CVB reorganized and planned for the new year.
The Convention and Visitors Bureau hired Donna Price as the new director. To bring a fresh perspective to the tourism industry in Geary County. Kate Williamson came on as a marketing specialist. With her knowledge of advertising, marketing and tourism she said she will help bring more people to Geary County. Amanda Ravenstein stayed on as the administrative assistant and has taken on more responsibilities in her role.
Williamson said people can expect more out of the CVB this year. Price and Williamson made their way to the American Bus Association Conference in Grapevine, Texas this week. There, they will meet with leaders in the Tour Bus Industry for educational and networking experiences. This conference also provides a chance for Geary County to meet with tour bus owners and operators.
They said they will use the opportunity to showcase all the amazing things that Geary County has to offer.
Periodically in 2022, the CVB plans to travel to other states to represent Geary County with other travel industry professionals. The organization plans on attending tradeshows and conferences in Colorado, Nebraska, Texas and Illinois.
“These trade shows are a unique opportunity for the Geary County CVB to bring in visitors from different states and countries,” Williamson said.
The CVB staff said they want to bring more information to the public in the new year, as transparency is more important than ever before. Williamson said they plan on giving regular updates regarding what’s going in the county and concerning the CVB via social media and local media outlets.
“One of the goals at the CVB is to educate, which is why the community and outside visitors will be able to learn more about the county, local businesses, events and other things the county has to offer,” Williamson said.
Readers will be able to find this information through the Geary County Kansas Convention and Visitor Bureau’s social media profiles and local media outlets. To follow the CVB, search @greaycountycvb on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit the organization’s website at www.junctioncity.org.
As a way to keep citizens in the know, the Geary County Kansas Convention and Visitor’s Bureau plans on partnering with local media outlets to send regular stories out about the county, including a series titled “Great Geary County,” which will highlight the reasons Geary County is a great place to visit and live.
“It will help the local citizens and visitors learn more ways to love Geary County and to find more adventures,” Williamson said.
For more information on Geary County, reach out to the CVB via social media or the website.
