The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau hired a new director in October, replacing Michele Stimatze who resigned in June.
Donna Price, director, comes to Geary County from Goodland, Kansas, where she previously worked as the director of the Sherman County Convention and Visitors Bureau for more than 20 years.
Price served in the tourism industry for 22 years, working on everything from marketing and managing trade shows to serving on boards and committees. She has worked with the Northwest Kansas Travel Council and Tour Kansas.
“I’m really excited.” Price said about being with the Geary County CVB. “I just see so many possibilities for growth, not only in the community and the county, but also in this office. I’m really excited to keep moving forward. It’s exciting times.”
Price currently serves on the Governor’s Council on Travel and Tourism, Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK), I-70 Association, Kansas Regional Tourism, Agri-Tourism Advisory Council, Land and Sky Scenic Byways and serves as the President of Meet Kansas.
Trish Giordano, Geary County Commission chair, said that the commissioners will work with Price to evaluate the bylaws of the organization and to interview and choose new members of the CVB advisory board within the month.
