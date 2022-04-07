The Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau held its first meeting with the organization’s newly picked advisory board Tuesday.
At the meeting, the board elected officers and discussed grants, upcoming events and a 2020 Economic Impact of Tourism in Geary County study.
The advisory board of the Geary County CVB has a total of 10 members. Rick Dykstra will serve as the chairman of the board, Tyler Downey will serve as the vice chair and Ty Arneson will serve as secretary/treasurer.
The other members of the board are Jason Keilman, of Candlewood Suites, Megan Rusch, of an Air B&B, Rick Mata, of Courtyard by Marriott, Wendy Jensen, of Hampton Inn, Pat Silovsky, of Milford Nature Center, and Heather Hagedorn, of Geary County Historical Society. County Commissioner Trish Giordano will serve as an ex-officio member of the board.
The Geary County CVB announced the recipients of the Marketing and Community Support Grants and how much was awarded to each organization that applied for the grants.
After more money was requested through applications for Community Support Grants than was in the budget to provide, Donna Price, Geary County CVB director, said she gave the Geary County Commission the responsibility of deciding how much of the requested grant funds would go to each organization. At the time, the CVB did not have an advisory board, so Price said she did not feel comfortable making the decision on her own.
Seven organizations received Community Support Grants. Sundown Salute and Freedom Fest JC were each awarded $5,000. Junction City Community Baseball Club received $6,000, Milford Lake Team Series received $1,500, May County Festival and Extreme Break Up Adventure Race each received $1,000 and Wild Sukha received $500 through the grants.
For the Marketing Grants, Price said the CVB was able to award each organization that applied with the amount they requested, for a total of $5,500 in Marketing Grants.
C. L. Hoover Opera House, Junction City Main Street, Sundown Salute, Freedom Fest JC and Junction City Community Baseball Club each received $1,000 through the grants. Danger Futbol Club received $500.
A study of the economic impact of tourism in Geary County in 2020 shows that visitor activity increased during the pandemic. Visitors to the county spent $88 million in 2020, increasing the county’s rank in the state to 11th for visitor spending.
Food and retail visitor spending increased over 18%, and Geary County had the second-best visitor spending growth rate among all Kansas counties in 2020, according to the study.
The $88 million in visitor spending directly supports 832 jobs. State and local governments received $9.5 million in tax and assessment revenues as a result of the visitor sales, jobs and income supported by visitor activity in 2020.
