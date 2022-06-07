The Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau joined the North Central Kansas Tourism coalition.
At the CVB’s last board meeting Tuesday, Director Donna Price announced the decision and said the organization made the decision to join the coalition in order to be more involved in area and state tourism events. She said with the state focusing more on putting on events for regional organizations, being a part of the coalition will be a benefit to Geary County.
“We weren’t a member for quite a while, but because of the things coming out of it, I think we have to be a part of it,” she said.
Membership costs $30 yearly, she said, and some of the benefits of being a member include tickets to state events, booths to place materials at events and free marketing opportunities so more people can see what the county can offer to visitors.
The organization is a coalition of twenty counties that promote tourism in the area. Its last meeting took place in Junction City on May 26.
Price said one of the upcoming events the Geary County CVB can now be involved in is a media event Kansas Tourism is hosting which will bring multiple national and state writers to the area in August to interact with tourism organizations that are members of the coalition.
On Tuesday, the CVB board also announced its new meeting dates, which will now be held on the first Wednesday of every month, starting in July. The next CVB board meeting will be held July 6 at 1:30 p.m.
