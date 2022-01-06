Geary County Emergency Services reported more total calls, fires and hours spent at fires in 2021 than in 2020.
Emergency Services received 151 totals calls in 2021, which is 31 more calls than the previous year, according to statistics Emergency Services released. Additionally, the organization logged a total of 244 more hours fighting fires in 2021 than in 2020.
Compared with 2020, 2021 had four more building fires, 13 more grass and brush fires, and five more cultivated grain or crop fires. In 2021, Geary County logged one less vehicle fire than the year prior. And 2021 saw eight other fires in Geary County that do not fit into those categories.
Geary County Emergency Services volunteers worked 961 hours in 2021, which is 152 hours more than the previous year.
There were 307 total truck responses, 63 more than the year before, and the average response time to emergency calls was nine minutes and one second, which is 53 seconds less than in 2020.
The total loss from emergencies logged by Emergency Services is $708,125, which is a significant increase of $503,995 from the previous year. The loss amount in 2020 was $204,130, the loss amount in 2019 was $282,150, and the loss amount in 2018 was $331,330.
Garry Berges, Emergency Management director and county fire chief, said three large fires in particular contributed to the increase in total loss experienced this past year. A combine that cost around $200,000 was lost to fire, a semi-truck estimated at around $140,000 was lost to fire and a total house was consumed by fire in the past year.
Berges said the amount of dryness and wind can make the number of fires vary each year, but Geary County has a lower average number of fires annually than many surrounding counties. He hopes to continue that trend this year through good training, new radios and updates to the county’s fire systems.
“We average anywhere from 125 fires up to 170 fires. We’re pretty lucky that we’ve always kept our numbers down,” he said. “Surrounding counties have over 300-400 fires a year in their counties, so I think we’re doing a good job. People, when they do burning, they are taking all the precautions.”
Berges said he is proud of the number of volunteers the department has and the quick response times the department has been able to maintain.
Often, the biggest contributor to fires is carelessness, Berges said, so he advises community members to be alert and careful around fire, no matter how small, including lit cigarettes.
“Be careful of your surroundings is a lot of it, and follow the regulations,” he said.
