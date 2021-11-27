The Geary County Extension Council elected its new executive board for 2022 at their annual meeting Nov. 18 at the 4-H/Senior Citizens Center in Junction City.
The council unanimously voted for Verle Amthauer as chair of the board for the upcoming year, Michelle McDaniel as vice chair, Kaitlen McGuire as secretary and Delores Vollenweider as treasurer.
Attendees ate dinner at the meeting before Verle Amthauer, chair of the Geary County Executive Board, introduced guests and presented certifications to council members who completed their service.
The 2021 Geary County K-State Research and Extension Appreciation Award was presented to Tracy Sabo, registered dietician at Konza Prairie Community Health Center. She has been a partner to Geary County K-State Research and Extension since 2013.
Tracy’s efforts led to the Access the Healthy Food Work Group in Geary County, and after 18 months as a fledgling community advocacy group for health and wellness, Live Well Geary County emerged.
“Although she has been working with Extension for many years through her WIC programming, she has her eye on more opportunities to collaborate and future plans for collaborative efforts, including Dining with Diabetes classes, Create Better Health online programming and round three of the Quick Meals for Busy Families program in Geary County,” Deb Andres, county extension agent, wrote.
After voting on the executive board for the upcoming year, Dr. Greg Hadley, director for Extension, gave a presentation about programming, career satisfaction, board and member satisfaction and resiliency.
Hadley said in the past year, Extension has had 1.67 million indirect education contacts with people in the state.
