The Geary County Food Pantry will host a yard sale on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be held at the food pantry at 138 West 3rd Street.
“We will have lot of items,” John Hagerty said. “So come and get a great buy.”
The organization is looking to empty their storage units of items that have been donated for the sale so they can prepare for next year’s yard sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.