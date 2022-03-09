The Geary County Historical Society received a total of $39,000 through the 2022 Heritage Trust Fund Grant to go toward replacing the 40-year-old roof on its museum at 530 N. Adams St. in Junction City.
“It’s a super competitive grant, so we were thrilled when we got it,” said Heather Hagedorn, director of the Historical Society.
The museum is responsible for 20% of the roof project, an estimated $8,000. Hagedorn said the museum is opening the call for donations to raise the museum’s portion of the funds.
Hagedorn said staff at the museum noticed shingles coming off the roof during rainstorms around five years ago. Within the past year, the roof started leaking water into the attic and down into an office in the building, making the replacement even more necessary.
“Over the past couple of years, it’s become very noticeable, and you could pick up shingles after storms,” she said. “This is our second year applying for the grant, and fortunately, this was our year.”
Although she is unsure when the project will come to fruition, Hagedorn said the staff hope the roof project will start by summer. She said the height and extreme slopes of the roof could make the museum’s roof more difficult to work with than other buildings.
The historic building was built in 1903 and housed educational services such as the high school, departmental school and the school district administrative building before it became the Historical Museum.
“The replacement of the roof has been a needed project over the last few years, and thanks to the Heritage Trust Fund committee and the Kansas Historical Society, it will be completed in 2022,” Hagedorn said.
Hagedorn said the application process for the grant included a written portion about the importance of the project to the community. She said she is thankful for the letters of support she received from businesses, educational groups and other individuals. She received a total of nine support letters to accompany the application.
“It really took a community effort to get the grant and it’s going to take another little bit of community effort and support to get that last stretch of money,” she said.
To donate to the project, stop by the museum with a form of payment or mail a check to 530 N. Adams St., Junction City 66441 or donate online at gchsweb.org/p/donate.html.
