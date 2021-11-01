The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Geary County has a total of 4,784 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, four more cases than Friday’s total. The number of hospitalizations because of the virus is 66 and has not changed since Friday.
Statewide, there were 1,916 new cases, 70 deaths and 83 hospitalizations in Kansas between Wednesday and Friday and an addition 1,287 cases, 7 deaths and 46 hospitalizations from Friday to Monday. The statewide death count from COVID-19 is 6,422 as of Monday, and the total cases number 435,933. Total Hospitalizations number 14,899.
