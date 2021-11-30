Geary County Schools announced the recipients of the Fall 2021 Shining Star Award. The award is presented to Geary County Schools staff members who have been employed for at least two years by the district and demonstrate excellence in their job performance.
The Fall 2021 recipients include Chantay Caron, special education teacher at Morris Hill Elementary School, Jacob McCallister, third-grade teacher at Westwood Elementary School, Laura Thompson, speech-language pathologist at Ware Elementary School, David Wild, chief operations officer for Geary County Schools and Jamie Williams, eighth-grade math teacher at Junction City Middle School.
“Chantay Caron has proven to be an exceptional special education teacher, leader, and friend, serving on many building committees, and doing a remarkable job in those positions,” Lindley Lund, media specialist, wrote. “Caron makes it look easy to meet the needs of her students exceptionally, always being willing to research and learn new strategies for each of her students. Due to her leadership skills and the purposeful and effective strategies Caron has put in place inside her classroom, students have minimal behavior problems, resulting in a low turnover rate of paraprofessionals. Caron also focuses on communicating her students’ needs with her team, as well as their parents.”
Morris Hill Elementary School Principal Melisa Burgess said Caron has been a blessing for the school.
“Her unselfish character motivates others to do their best,” she said.
Born and raised in Junction City, Jacob McCallister often relates to his students in his upbringing and love for the area. Serving as both a general education teacher and a district-level STEM coach, McCallister made the decision to return to Westwood Elementary, the school in which he attended, to advocate and set high expectations for his students.
Lund said McCallister works hard to develop relationships with his students and collaborate with his colleagues, working as a leader inside and outside of the classroom.
“Just swing by Westwood at the end of day dismissal. Students from all grades wave and say goodbye to Mr. McCallister, and not just his third graders,” Junction City Middle School ELA teacher Karen Bender said, whom McCallister served as a mentor and teaching partner to. “Jacob McCallister has already and will continue to shine, no doubt.”
Lund said Laura Thompson continuously goes above and beyond for her students and colleagues, always willing to work with a student and their teacher if any speech or language concerns arise.
Serving as the leader of the district’s Speech Department, a member of the district’s Special Education Leadership Team, a member of the Kansas Special Education Advisory Council and a mentor to future speech-language pathologists, Thompson uses her expertise to help the district and community in making an impact on its students.
“Her genuine love for the students, staff, and the job is above and beyond,” said Ivory Beins, a kindergarten teacher at Ware Elementary School. “Laura is the model of what a Shining Star Award recipient should be.”
David Wild has been an instrumental part of the developments happening across the district, including the new, state-of-the-art Junction City High School. Working with the community, business and development partners for years, Wild had the facility up and running for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Other vital projects to the district Wild have overseen include partnering with cleaning service provider ABM, working with Cenergistic to save millions in energy usage, the 2021 Playground Replacement Project and the building of a new elementary school on Fort Riley.
“If it wasn’t for Mr. Wild’s hard work and endurance over the past few years, our district would not have the opportunities we now have,” Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said. “Thanks to Mr. Wild, our district and community is now a better place to learn, to live and to grow.”
Lund said Jamie Williams is an extraordinary math teacher, striving to make connections, create engaging and rigorous lessons, collaborate on content at both the team and building level, and continuously grow. Having taught 6th-8th grade, Williams said she often asks herself “How can I love these kids, and get them where they need to be?”
Although math is her passion, Williams understands the importance of understanding her students on all different levels, so she recently received her ELL certification through Kansas State University’s Project Insight grant. Jamie knows the impact a good education has on those facing unfortunate situations and works to advocate for those struggling students, Lund said.
“Jamie reminds me why I am here,” said Nancy Campbell, Junction City Middle School ELA teacher. “Jamie’s example of grace, consistent love and continuous improvement makes me look in the mirror and say, ‘Be more like Jamie.’”
Each Shining Star Award recipient was recognized at the Dec. 1 Board of Education meeting, thanking them for all that they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.