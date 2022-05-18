USD 475 Geary County Schools is planning the way forward for the possible creation of an early childhood center in the school district.
The Teaching and Learning Department has planned a visit to an early childhood center in Kansas City in June and is planning a meeting to further discuss the needs of the district and the possibility of the center, David Wild, chief operations officer, said.
“If that’s the direction we’re going – and I think it’s a good direction – my personal recommendation is that let’s go ahead and let me set that up to launch a needs assessment and start programing,” he said at the May 3 Board of Education meeting.
Wild said he would like to begin with a meeting to start shaping the process of creating an early childhood center in the school district. The meeting will include district personnel, community members and the district architectural partner to expand the vision and define the scope of an early childhood center.
After hearing agreement from the board, Wild said he will work with the Teaching and Learning Department to get the meeting scheduled. If staff determine a need for a new early childhood center at the planned meeting, Wild said staff will recommend a formal needs assessment and programming study take place to prepare the project for execution while seeking grant funding.
“If this proposed kick-off meeting really does materialize into a strong recommendation to be brought back to this board that we do in fact pursue an early childhood center, I think we have some grant possibilities that I would like to explore that may enable this project probably 12 months from now in earnest,” Wild said.
In February, the department presented the need for the center, and the board concluded that the district needs the center but hasn’t determined the right location for it. The May 3 meeting agenda memo stated that continued interest in the possibility and growing emphasis for early childhood programs from the state level suggest that the district should explore the possibility further.
The district initially considered the old high school property for the building, but the board determined in February that the area proposed would not be sufficient for its growth needs.
Nathan Downs, executive director of Special Education, said at the February meeting that their goal is to make sure all 4-year-olds in the district can receive full-day early childhood education five days a week at no cost to families. He said enrollment in early childhood education continues to increase, and there is a waiting list.
He said in order to enroll all the early childhood students in full day classes, the district needs 26 classrooms. It would need 16 on top of that to enroll all of the 4-year-olds going into kindergarten, he said. He recommended a centralized early childhood center.
Amber Cook, Early Childhood Center principal, said the facility for the center would need to be one-story for accessibility and fire code, have an appropriate playground and indoor play area, sufficient space for staff and parent meetings, collaborative spaces, office space, therapy spaces and classrooms structured for early childhood instructional delivery.
