Geary County Schools’ Innovations Academy senior Sarah Davis is making history as the academy’s first student to be accepted into a four-year college.
Davis joined the academy her freshman year after finding that the class size of the regular high school didn’t suit her learning style well. Four years later, she is about to put on a graduate cap and head to Kansas State University this January.
“It’s kind of exciting, and kind of nerve-wracking at the same time,” Davis said.
Davis plans to study microbiology and eventually begin a career in science.
“What got me interested in microbiology was everything that’s happening in COVID-19 and trying to help fix that,” Davis said.
The skills that she learned at the academy, from its smaller class sizes and more one-on-one time with her teachers, will continue with her in college, helping in her studies, according to Davis. However, the greatest lesson Davis learned was one of support.
“When I came to the Innovations Academy, I didn’t have anybody behind me. Then, all my teachers and former Principal Mr. Wesoloski all got behind me and pushed me to be better and get where I am,” Davis said. “I want to tell them thank you for helping me through my high school and believing in me.”
Davis will graduate from the Innovations Academy in December, and head to Kansas State University in January.
Geary County Schools’ Innovations Academy is a high school level, nontraditional education program designed to help students who have fallen behind in credits or need a smaller learning environment to be successful and graduate.
