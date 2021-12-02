Fort Riley Middle School, Junction City Middle School and Junction City High School’s KAY Clubs were each awarded the KAY Red service award by the Kansas State High School Activities Association for the 2020-2021 school year.
This award recognizes the KAY Clubs for their leadership, service and promotion of school spirit during the last school year. The KAY program provides character building, leadership training and service for the students.
“This organization provides a wonderful opportunity for all of your students to participate and experience the rewards of leadership, teamwork and service while learning the importance of assuming their citizenship responsibility,” KAY State Director and KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Annie Diederich and KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said in a letter to the district.
Additionally, members of Fort Riley Middle School and Junction City Middle School’s KAY Club recently attended their KAY Regional Conference, providing each attendee an opportunity to gain confidence and be motivated to inspire other members as they continue their focus on leadership and service to others.
Fort Riley Middle School’s KAY Club members include Kira Goodman, Michelee Greenlee, Angelina Guyette, Sophia Lopez, Giovanna Morales Vitello, Garbriella Peacock and Sam (Andrew) Rankin.
Junction City Middle School’s KAY Club members include Ashlynn Brown, Mahogany Brown, Emalie Burland, Zaria Campbell, Anastasia Czarnecki, Catherine Dee, Kaylei Madison, Isaac McIntyre, Kayden McMullen, Keegan Mohammed, Anajaha Morgan, Chloe Naputo, Emmalynne Nelson, Daniela Ocasio Pena, Holly Orth, Riley Reed, Alissa Rhodes, Destynee Sannicolas, Emma Slaven, Elijah Thurn, Shelby Watts, Jamari Woolbright and Chelsea Yangiyoh.
Junction City High School’s KAY Club members include Audrey Baskerville, Eladio Benetiz, Abigal Caudill, Vice President Armani Coleman, Avrie Darnell, President Andrea Davis, Ryan De la Cruz, LuCasey Hammock, Janay Harrington, Secretary Madison Jacobs, Celeste Kowalik, Alyssa Loveless, Levi Mehl, Rebecca Monroe, Trinity Ray, Alexyss Terrell and Media Specialist Ven Viloria.
