Geary County Schools USD 475 will offer numerous free educational opportunities for its students this summer, from early childhood to high school age.
For children from Kindergarten to Fifth Grade, Elementary Summer School is from May 31 to June 24 from 8-11 a.m. at Eisenhower Elementary School, Grandview Elementary School, Seitz Elementary School and Washington Elementary School. It is open to all elementary students and includes science, technology, engineering, art and math activities and field trips. Lunch and transportation will be provided.
For middle school students, 6th Grade Jump Start will be from May 31 to June 24 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Junction City Middle School and Fort Riley Middle School. It is open to all incoming sixth graders for the 2022-2023 school year and is encouraged for students that are academically at-risk. Transportation will be provided.
The 6th Grade Transition Program will be from July 25-26 or July 27-28 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:15-3:15 p.m. and is a half-day program over the course of two days at Junction City Middle School and Fort Riley Middle School. It is open to all incoming 6th graders for the 2022-2023 school year. Transportation will not be provided.
The 7th and 8th Grade Magnet Program will be July 11-23 from 8-11:30 a.m. at the H.D. Karns building and is open to all incoming 7th and 8th graders for the 2022-2023 school year interested in the 7th and 8th Grade Magnet Program. Transportation will not be provided.
Academic Summer School is May 31 to June 24 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Junction City Middle School and Fort Riley Middle School. It is open to all middle school students and encouraged for students in need of make-up. Transportation will be provided.
For students at the high school level, 9th Grade Jump Start is May 31 to June 24 from 8-11 a.m. at the Junction City High School. It is open to all incoming 9th graders for the 2022-2023 school year and encouraged for students that want a head start on learning or are academically challenged. Transportation will be provided.
The 9th Grade Transition Program is July 19-22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Junction City High School and is open to all incoming 9th graders for the 2022-2023 school year.
The ACT Prep Summer Program is May 31 to June 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at Junction City High School and is open to students taking the ACT assessment. Transportation will be provided.
Credit Recovery is May 31 to July 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at Junction City High School and is open to students needing to collect credits for graduation. The program utilizes 1:1 computer-generated pathways to recover credit. Transportation will be provided.
The Early Graduation Program is May 31 to July 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at Junction City High School. It is open to all high school students that wish to graduate prior to May. The program offers English 4B and Government B courses. Transportation will be provided.
The Innovations Academy is May 31 to June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the H.D. Karns building for identified high school students. Transportation will not be provided.
Any parents, guardians or students interested in the summer educational programs may contact their school for more information and to sign up.
