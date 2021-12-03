Geary County Schools USD 475 received last month multiple recognitions in the Kansas State Department of Education’s 2021 Kansans Can Star Recognition award program.
Geary County Schools was awarded Copper recognitions in Kindergarten Readiness and Academically Prepared for Postsecondary.
“Congratulations to everyone at Geary County Schools for their exceptional work toward achieving the state board’s vision for Kansas education,” Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson and Kansas State Board of Education Chair Jim Porter said in a letter to the district.
This program recognizes the exceptional work Geary County Schools is doing to reach the state’s vision for education, thus leading the world in the success of each of their students.
The recognitions support the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model, which has districts creating and implementing a continuous process of improvement, according to the Kansas State Department of Education’s website.
