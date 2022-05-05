Geary County Schools has 1,054 students with 20 or more absences in the 2021-2022 school year, leading district staff to bring a discussion before the Board of Education Tuesday to propose potential solutions.
Debra Gustafson, associate superintendent, said the number of students in the district who are chronically absent is alarmingly high. Chronic absenteeism includes excused and unexcused absences on 10% of school days or more. Gustafson said a month of school days is around 15-20 days, which means more than 1,000 students missed a whole month of school non-consecutively.
“The gaps in learning begin in the primary grades. The gaps in learning start at kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade, and then it becomes a situation where we can never make those gaps up as the students get older,” she said. “Where we see our most chronic absenteeism is in those lower grades. There is a perception that it doesn’t matter in those lower grades, when in fact, that’s where it all matters and where we create those concerns for academic achievement and learning.”
Gustafson said chronic absenteeism is a larger issues at the district than truancy, which is only unexcused absences. She said the Teaching and Learning Department has been brainstorming ideas to deal with the issue of attendance.
She said one idea was to write their own truancy definition in the district to begin truancy interventions at an earlier level for students who meet chronic absenteeism. However, Gustafson said the department held a zoom meeting with Dr. Robyn Kelso, education program consultant for of the Kansas Department of Education, who told them they cannot create their own definition for truancy, since it is a state definition, but they can create criteria for another level.
“What we discover is that the students who have chronic absenteeism in the primary grades become the truant students in the secondary grades,” she said. “We can have another layer above truancy that doesn’t just address the unexcused absences but addresses the chronic absenteeism.”
Gustafson said interventions for chronic absenteeism are in place in the district’s schools, but they are looking for a step that provides district-wide expectations to families. She said consequences for chronic absenteeism would be educational. For example, when a student reaches 10% or 15% of school days absent, the families may be required to take a parenting class or educational session about the correlation between academic achievement and chronic absenteeism and the trajectory for students who have chronic absenteeism in the primary grades.
Gustafson said the district has some students who have stayed home to watch younger children and others who go on extended breaks and then tell the school there was a family emergency. She said the district has a number of students who leave for Thanksgiving break in the fall and don’t return until the second week in January.
“It’s really not about whether they’re excused or unexcused. It’s about ‘are you here at school or are you not here at school, because if you’re not here, we can’t teach you,’” she said.
Gustafson said the truancy officers in the district have started to also work with chronic absentees by going to homes and speaking with parents.
Jim Schmidt, board member, mentioned the importance of parents choosing to work with the school in making sure their children aren’t missing school days.
Dr. Jason Butler, board member, said there may be students who are at that 10% and may still be at the education level they should be at.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said one idea is having students take assessment tests when they reach 10% or more school days absent to see if the student is at grade level. If not, remediation could occur to ensure the student is ready to move onto the next grade.
Kristy Haden, vice president of the board, said she thinks a decision on the subject should be made before the upcoming school year so there is enough time to make families aware of the decision and inform them appropriately.
Ron Johnson, board president, said the board members would discuss the situation and how to support the Teaching and Learning Department, and Gustafson said the department will continue to meet about the issue and will bring a recommendation to a future board meeting.
