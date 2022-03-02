Geary County Schools USD 475 upgrades to new security center

Geary County Schools USD 475 is strengthening its Safety and Security Program with a centralized security center located in Junction City High School.
The center serves as a central control point for observing security cameras located throughout the district, with an emphasis on Junction City High School.
“The center will become the eyes, ears and control center for the entire district, while also offering real-time communications with first responders at on- and off-post schools,” Chief Operations Officer David Wild said.
The program upgrade also includes a next-generation, district-wide door access system, camera upgrades and overarching integration software. The security center will have remote oversight and control of cameras and doors across the district. These upgrades will be phased in over the next two to three years.
The center is overseen by Security Center Manager Scott Popovich, who manages and staffs the center with primarily Junction City High School hall monitors, calling on other district Safety and Security personnel to augment the center as needed. Popovich also serves as the liaison for Junction City Police Department school resource officers and first responders.
“The district is fortunate to secure the services of Mr. Popovich. As a former member of the Junction City Police Department, he worked closely with the district security program and actively participated in all manner of recurring drills in our schools,” Wild said. “He comes into the position with an established understanding of district protocols and is a highly regarded professional with life skills that will serve the students and staff of Geary County Schools exceptionally well.”
