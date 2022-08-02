USD 475 administrators speak with an applicant during a job fair Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School. The district conducted about 47 interviews with 35 people. Some interviewed for more than one positions.
Geary County Schools administrators take over open space at Fort Riley Middle School for a job fair on Wednesday, July 27. The district also had a job fair Tuesday, July 26, at H.D. Karns Building in Junction City.
Geary County Schools hosted two job fairs last week to help fill vacancies ahead of the 2022-23 school year, which starts Aug. 16.
Staff photo by Adam Meyer
USD 475 administrators speak with an applicant during a job fair Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School. The district conducted about 47 interviews with 35 people. Some interviewed for more than one positions.
Staff photo by Adam Meyer
Geary County Schools administrators take over open space at Fort Riley Middle School for a job fair on Wednesday, July 27. The district also had a job fair Tuesday, July 26, at H.D. Karns Building in Junction City.
The Geary County school district hopes two job fairs it had last week will help fill open positions in the district.
USD 475 hosted two career fairs conducting 25 interviews on Tuesday, July 26, at H.D. Karns Building in Junction City and 22 interviews on Wednesday, July 27, at Fort Riley Middle School.
The district held two days of scheduled and walk-in interviews for classified positions for Junction City and Fort Riley middle schools. Open classified positions included paraeducators, food service positions, classroom aides and hall monitors. In some cases, applicants looking for a teaching job went to the career fair, but they still need to conduct a formal interview later.
Forbes explained how the job fair was for the community, and it would still take place even if there weren’t a shortage of people to fill positions at the middle schools.
“With schools on base and being close to a military base, the population changes constantly,” said Jessica Forbes, district HR representative. “What better way to make sure you are including that community when you hold career fairs, and you get people in to learn about the school district and find a job? I think (this job fair) will continue.”
The district conducted about 47 interviews with 35 people across two days, with some people speaking with administrators about more than one vacancy. If administrators liked the applicant from the interview, they recommend the applicant to be hired. The HR team does reference checks on the applicant and makes sure the position is available for them before offering them the job.
The middle schools have struggled with a shortage of teaching staff in recent years.
Time Winter, executive director of personnel service, said there is a good chance the district won’t be able to fill all the positions at the middle schools for the upcoming school year.
“We will have to increase class sizes and just spread kids out, or group kids up to meet all the kids’ needs,” Winter said. “It was that way last year as well as teaching positions did not get filled.
“With the number of people that are retiring and going out of teaching, the number of people coming in to teach is just not keeping up.
“This is nationwide. Every school district in the country nowadays probably struggles with hiring teachers and having enough applicants.”
Winter said there is still currently 30 teaching positions to fill, and he said he is nervous about not having those positions filled for the start of the school year on Aug. 16.
He said there is a good chance that will be the case. Though even if many teaching positions are not filled, Winter said the students will still benefit from attending the school.
“We will still be able to provide a quality education,” Winter said. “Kids will still have teachers, and they will still be in classrooms learning, but our average class size will not be at the level we feel is best. It will be a little higher.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.