The Geary County Sheriff’s Department showed off their new substation at Milford Lake Wednesday evening at a open house.
The facility, which cost $699,000, was built in part to serve as a new headquarters for the department’s marine and diving units including spaces to store boats and other equipment.
The substation, which is located at 8421 Quarry Road, houses offices, a training room, a full kitchen, restroom and shower facilities, storage areas and vehicle bays.
The department stated that the new substation, which is just minutes away from Milford lake, will allow them to provide a higher level of safety to Milford by cutting down on travel time from Junction City.
