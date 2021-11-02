Geary County received a total of 1,860 ballots on Election Day Tuesday, for a 10.81% voter turnout, according to their unofficial Summary Results Report released Tuesday evening around 9 p.m.
In the race for School Board USD 475, eight candidates ran for three open positions. 19 votes were write-ins, and the other votes are tallied as follows, listed from the highest number of votes received to the least:
• Beth Hudson received 1,092 votes
• Jason Butler received 1,001 votes
• Mark Hatcher received 649 votes
• Kelli McCallum received 556 votes
• Rina D. Neal received 497 votes
• Bryan Bliss received 420 votes
• Stephanie Holloway received 394 votes
• Krystle D. Koch received 150 votes
In the uncontested race for School Board USD 473 district positions, Kelly Kuntz received 30 votes for District 1, Position 4, Betsy Edwards received 25 votes for District 2, Position 5, and Michael Rutz received 29 votes for District 3, Position 6. All three positions did not receive any write-in votes.
In the race for Junction City Commission, three candidates ran for three positions, with two candidates receiving four-year terms and one receiving a two-year term. 71 votes were write-ins, and the other votes are tallied as follows from the highest number of votes received to the least:
• Jeff Underhill received 955 votes
• Ronna Larson received 901 votes
• Matthew Bea received 725 votes
Two candidates ran for mayor of Grandview Plaza. Rick Geike received 53 votes and Honey Grant received 34 votes. Four votes were write-ins.
Four candidates ran for two positions on the Grandview Plaza City Council. Seven votes were write-ins, and the other votes are tallied as follows from the highest number of votes received to the least:
• Arthur Potter received 45 votes
• Harlan Lofthus Jr. received 43 votes
• Marvin T. Edison received 32 votes
• Allan Rothlisberg received 27 votes
The race for mayor of Milford City was not contested. Brad Roether, sole candidate, received 60 votes, and 23 votes were write-ins.
Four candidates ran for two positions on the Milford City Council. Four votes were write-ins, and the other votes are tallied as follows from the highest number of votes received to the least:
• William L. Noveroske received 57 votes
• Joseph King received 47 votes
• Mike Overbay received 23 votes
• Craig R. Bender received 20 votes
