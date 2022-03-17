Six state courts in Kansas have gone live with a pilot rollout of Enterprise Supervision, powered by Tyler Supervision. In this first phase of what will eventually be a statewide rollout, state courts in six counties, Clay, Riley, Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Marion, are now using Enterprise Supervision. The courts are also operating on a new centralized case management system, Tyler’s Enterprise Justice case management solution.
The Office of Judicial Administration in the Kansas judicial branch is overseeing the project to implement both Enterprise Supervision and Enterprise Justice case management solution in all state courts.
“We are delighted to begin using Tyler’s supervision solution in six of our courts, and we look forward to adding more courts in the future,” said Amy Raymond, chief of trial court services in the Office of Judicial Administration. “We like that we can track each step in the probation process, and we are eager to see how it enhances our data collection and reporting.”
The six courts can now coordinate, communicate, record and track each step of their supervision process. Courts can also generate case documents quickly and accurately, and the solution promises to deliver in the future both financial documents as well as an easy client-officer interaction through an online portal. Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision is criminal justice information services compliant, which assures important data integrity and security for each court.
Establishing integration between the Enterprise Supervision and Enterprise Justice solutions used in these courts improves communication and shortens timelines by providing Kansas court services officers with an immediate view of court data instead of submitting extra requests via email or phone. When the two are joined, it will enhance case monitoring and reporting capabilities for adult and juvenile probation and streamline the supervision process.
After Enterprise Supervision was live in these first six courts, the courts moved their supervision data off the legacy system. This allowed the Office of Judicial Administration to stop supporting the legacy applications in these courts and shift resources to support other crucial projects.
“We are energized by the successful rollout of the first phase of Kansas’ statewide implementation for Enterprise Supervision,” said Brian McGrath, president of Tyler’s Courts & Justice Division. “With this complete solution in place for these six counties, the state has already begun to experience uniformity in supervision and case management. Furthermore, enabling court services’ departments, namely adult and juvenile probation, to better collaborate with courts is a real game changer. We are eager to continue our go-lives for additional counties in the coming months.”
