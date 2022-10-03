Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity4All. 4-H brings opportunity, belonging, and experience to kids from all backgrounds, recognizing that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. Volunteers partner with youth to embrace opportunities and experiences and feel belonging through 4-H’s learning-by-doing approach to program delivery.
4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people; the hands-on opportunities and experiences that 4-H provides youth creates sparks and empowers them to thrive. In fact, research has shown that young people involved in Kansas 4-H are making responsible decisions, making connections, and growing in citizenship, leadership, and communication skills. The recent Kansas 4-H Impact Study showed that 91% of Kansas 4-H members have a plan for reaching their goals, 93% are connected with adults who are not their parents, 96% reported that they can make a difference through community service, and 4-H participants in their third year or more reported a 60% increase in their confidence in public speaking compared to newer participants.
To join 4-H, youth must be between the ages of seven and eighteen as of January 1, 2023. If you meet this requirement and want to find out what 4-H has for you, please contact the Extension Office at 785-238-4161. You can also check out the Geary County Extension website at www.geary.ksu.edu.
One 4-H member summed the program up well when she said, “4-H is an amazing program because kids and teens are learning from all these great experiences. We find confidence we never thought we had. We learn to lead and not follow. 4-H teaches skills that are not found anywhere else.” If you want to help the youth in your care to find belonging and unique opportunities and experiences, come check out the Geary County 4-H program!
