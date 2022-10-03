National 4-H Week

Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week is Opportunity4All. 4-H brings opportunity, belonging, and experience to kids from all backgrounds, recognizing that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. Volunteers partner with youth to embrace opportunities and experiences and feel belonging through 4-H’s learning-by-doing approach to program delivery.

4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people; the hands-on opportunities and experiences that 4-H provides youth creates sparks and empowers them to thrive. In fact, research has shown that young people involved in Kansas 4-H are making responsible decisions, making connections, and growing in citizenship, leadership, and communication skills. The recent Kansas 4-H Impact Study showed that 91% of Kansas 4-H members have a plan for reaching their goals, 93% are connected with adults who are not their parents, 96% reported that they can make a difference through community service, and 4-H participants in their third year or more reported a 60% increase in their confidence in public speaking compared to newer participants.

