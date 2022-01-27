The Geary County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment are no longer conducting COVID-19 contact tracing as of Feb. 1.
Charles Martinez said the departments made the decision to stop contact tracing because of the surge in the number of positive cases of the disease and the public’s diminished willingness to participate in the tracing.
“As we enter the third year of this pandemic, public health has to begin to adjust the level of response to help alleviate the strain on the public health system,” Janet Stanek, acting secretary, said. “The pandemic is far from over, but this step is a move toward managing COVID-19 as an endemic disease. The responsibility of protecting yourself and others belongs to all of us.”
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are now responsible for telling their close contacts about their potential exposure. If the infected person exposed others at high-risk settings like schools, correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, daycares and churches, KDHE will notify the setting. The setting will be responsible for identifying close contacts and notifying them about the potential exposure.
KDHE urges Kansans to continue to wear masks, social distance, stay home if sick or exposed to the virus, get tested if sick or after close contact with someone with COVID-19 and get vaccinated.
Geary County Health Department recently expanded its vaccination service hours to allow more time slots for people to get vaccinated. People can avoid wait times by scheduling an appointment by calling 785-762-5788. COVID-19 vaccinations offered include J&J, Moderna, Pfizer and Pediatric Pfizer.
