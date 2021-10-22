The Geary County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol, is investigating a fatal accident that occurred today at 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 77 Hwy. Mile marker 157 and K-57 Hwy. between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.
Captain David Gilbert said they are asking for assistance from the public. They ask for anyone who witnessed the accident and is willing to come forward to contact the Geary County Sheriff’s Office at 785-238-2261 or through dispatch at 785-762-5912.
Gilbert asked that people avoid the intersection of U.S. 77 Hwy. and K-57 Hwy. until around midnight tonight as the Kansas Highway Patrol CHART Team work the accident scene.
The identity of those involved are being withheld until next of kin notifications can be made.
