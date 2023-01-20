MANHATTAN — Three Kansas State University students are making plans for education abroad experiences after receiving Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships.
Recipients of the federal scholarship are Giselle Patanaittikul, freshman in psychology, Manhattan; Megan Keeten, junior in communication sciences and disorders, Phillipsburg; and Jared Paubel, junior in computer science, Valley Center.
The Gilman scholarship provides up to $5,000 to help U.S. undergraduate students at two-year or four-year colleges or universities participate in study abroad programs worldwide. Gilman scholarships are congressionally funded and were established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000.
Pattanaittikul will use her scholarship to study in Italy in summer 2023. A graduate of Manhattan High School, she is the daughter of Lizzette Flores, Manhattan.
Keeten received the scholarship for summer 2023 to study abroad in Ireland to learn about biological, psychological, socio-cultural, economic, geographic and political influences on health in a global world. Keeten is a member of the Kansas State Student Speech Language and Hearing Association, Kappa Omicron Nu honor society and Alpha Chi Omega sorority, where she currently serves as vice president of recruitment. She is also involved in the university's intramural recreational sports and activities. Keeten is a volunteer for K-State Open House, K-State's Office of Recruitment and Admissions and Manhattan Special Olympics. She has received the Wildcat Traditions Scholarship, Human Ecology Alumni Scholarship and K-State Alumni Legacy Scholarship. A graduate of Phillipsburg High School, Keeten is the daughter of Jed and Terra Keeten, Phillipsburg.
Paubel is currently studying abroad in Prague, Czech Republic, learning about developing algorithms and data structures, designing graphical user interfaces and implementing object-oriented design. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Paubel is also a recipient of the Mike and Becky Goss International Scholarship. Paubel is a graduate of Valley Center High School and Butler Community College, where he received Order of the Purple honors.
Interested students can contact the Office of Education Abroad or the Office of Nationally Competitive Scholarships to learn more about the Gilman opportunity. The next national deadline is March 9. The Office of Education Abroad will offer virtual information sessions at 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 14. Register online to attend the sessions.
