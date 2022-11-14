Incumbent Trish Giordano beat out Republican contender Brad Roether Nov. 8 for Geary County Commission District 1.
Giordano, and independent, came away with 1,532 votes, or 54%, while Roether had 1,301, or 46%. That race had 13 write-ins.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 3:57 pm
Those totals are according to the final totals from the Geary County clerk’s office.
“Public service is in my blood, and I love this community. I am extremely proud of the all the accomplishments this current commission has completed in such a short time,” Giordano previously told The Union. “Now that we have a finance director position and a solid plan for our hospital, things should calm down for the commission to work on policy and planning.”
Meanwhile, in the race for the 68th District of the Kansas House of Representatives, Republican Nathan Butler won with 1,319, or 69% of the vote. Democrat Michael Seymour II got 585, with 31% of the vote.
“My priority is to be educated on political processes and issues so that I can make educated decisions,” Butler previously told The Union. “Additionally, I plan to be the voice for my constituents in the 68th District.”
The House District 65 race was uncontested; Republican Jeff Underhill won that race with 95% of the vote.
In statewide races, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly beat Republican Derek Schmidt to keep her office. Kelly and her lietenant, David Toland, had 51% of the vote in Geary County, with 3,013 votes. Schmidt and his running mate, Katie Sawyer, had 45% of the votes, or 2,695.
Meanwhile, in another state race that received a lot of attention, Republican Kris Kobach won attorney general over Democrat Chris Mann. Kobach took 53% of the vote in Geary County, while Mann had 47%.
In national office on last week’s ballot, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, kept his seat over Democrat Mark Holland. Moran took 63% of the vote in Geary County, while Holland took 33%.
For U.S. House District 2, Republican Jake LaTurner beat Democrat Patrick Schmidt. In Geary County, LaTurner had 59% of the vote while Schmidt had 41%.
Two constitutional amendments also were on the ballot.
Out of 18,257 registered voters in the county, 5,962 voted. That means a voter turnout of about 33%.
