The City of Junction City is proud to announce the starting of the 2021 Street Maintenance Program. This year’s program will be spending $1,379,498.00 to repair City streets making the 2021 program the largest amount of monies spent on the City’s street maintenance program.
The program will consist of a 2-inch mill and overlay of 86,296 square yards of streets and 12,126 tons of hot mix asphalt.
The streets that are being milled and overlaid are:
- Ash St. from Spring Valley Road to Washington St.
- Franklin St. from Grant Avenue to 6th St.
- 13th St. from Jackson to Madison St.
- Madison St. from 18th St. to 15th St.
- Wheatland Dr. from Ash to McFarland Rd.
- Kansa Avenue from Wheatland Dr. to Southwind Dr.
- Sunflower Dr. from Wheatland Dr. to Southwind Dr.
- Sunflower Court from the Cul-de-Sac to Wheatland Dr.
- Windsong Court
- Harvest Court
- Southwind Dr. from Ash St. to Sunflower Dr.
Questions, please contact the City of Junction City, Public Works Department at 238-7142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.