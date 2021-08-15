TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial Nominating Commission will convene August 18 to interview 12 nominees to fill two district judge vacancies.
The vacancies are due to two retirements. Judge Steven Hornbaker, who served in Geary County, retired June 1. Chief Judge Michael Powers will retire August 20. His position is based in Marion County
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
Interview schedule
9:30 a.m.
Samantha Angell, an attorney in private practice
9:50 a.m.
Krista Blaisdell, Geary County Attorney
10:10 a.m.
Keith Collett, district magistrate judge, Dickinson County
10:40 a.m.
Amy Coppola, district magistrate judge, Geary County
11 a.m.
Bobby Hiebert, assistant county attorney, Geary County
11:20 a.m.
Douglas Jones, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District
11:40 a.m.
Valorie Leblanc, district magistrate judge, 6th Judicial District
12 p.m.
Jason Oxford, assistant county attorney, Geary County
1 p.m.
Susan Robson, an attorney in private practice
1:20 p.m.
Britain Stites, city attorney, Junction City
1:40 p.m.
Laura Viar, Morris County Attorney
2 p.m.
Jennifer Wyatt, an attorney in a private practice
The commission received an incomplete nomination, and if accepted, will interview that nominee at 2:20 p.m.
Public interviews
The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, at:
Geary County Courthouse
138 E 8th Street
Junction City
Interviews are open to the public.
Anyone who attends in person must follow public health requirements set out in Supreme Court administrative order. These include answering questions at check-in about symptoms of or possible exposure to COVID-19, wearing a face mask while in the building, and maintaining 6 feet of physical distance from others.
ADA accommodation
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:
ADA Coordinator
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
Eligibility requirements
Nominees for district judge must be:
At least 30 years old;
A lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and
Meet residential requirements specific to the position.
Nominees for Hornbaker’s position must be a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.
Nominees for Powers’ position must be a resident of Marion County at the time of taking office and while holding office.
Nominees to governor
The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.
If there are not three nominees who reside in the judicial district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the district.
Terms of office
After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.