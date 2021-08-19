TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of nominees for two district judge vacancies to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancies.
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.
The nominees for one vacancy, which was created by Judge Steven Hornbaker’s June 1 retirement are:
Krista Blaisdell, Geary County Attorney;
Keith Collett, district magistrate judge, Dickinson County; and
Laura Viar, Morris County Attorney.
The nominees appointed to fill Hornbaker’s position must be a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.
The nominees for the second vacancy, which is created by Chief Judge Michael Powers’ August 20 retirement are:
Keith Collett, district magistrate judge, Dickinson County;
Douglas Jones, district magistrate judge, 5th Judicial District; and
Susan Robson, an attorney in private practice.
The nominee appointed to fill Powers’ position must be a resident of Marion County at the time of taking office and while holding office.
Eligibility requirements
A nominee for district judge must be:
at least 30 years old;
a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and
meet residential requirements specific to the position.
Terms of Office
After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.
