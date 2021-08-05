TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed District Judge Benjamin Sexton to serve as chief judge of the 8th Judicial District from August 22 through December 31, 2021.
Sexton succeeds Chief Judge Michael Powers, who will retire August 20.
The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.
“We appreciate that Judge Sexton is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 8th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”
Sexton has been a judge in the 8th Judicial District since 2001.
“I am very humbled by the opportunity to serve as chief judge and consider myself very lucky to be able to work with all the outstanding judges, staff, and clerks in the 8th judicial district,” Sexton said.
Sexton graduated from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. He worked as a prosecutor and in private practice before he was appointed judge in 2001.
Each of Kansas’ 31 judicial districts has a chief judge who, in addition to his or her judicial responsibilities, has general control over case assignments within the district, as well as general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court.
