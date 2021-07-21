The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will host the next Big Red One Year of Honor event Wednesday, July 21. The day’s theme is “Virtue.” Honoring two Medal of Honor recipients, the day’s events provide an opportunity to increase the ability of the division’s personnel to serve, lead and live honorably.
The day begins with a 10:15 a.m. Commemoration Ceremony at Victory Park honoring 2nd Lt. Samuel L. Parker and Pfc. Daniel R. Edwards, both of whom earned the Medal of Honor in July 1918 during World War I. Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, will speak at the ceremony, relating their battlefield gallantry as examples for today’s Army personnel.
In the afternoon, Fort Riley will unveil new street signs in honor of Parker and Edwards, the July Medal of Honor recipients. Details of their gallantry may be found on the First Division Museum website: https://www.fdmuseum.org/about-the-1st-infantry-division/medal-of-honor-recipients/.
The Big Red One Year of Honor is a year-long observance of the 37 service members who earned the Medal of Honor while serving with the 1st Infantry Division. By extension, the campaign will enhance esprit-de-corps, foster leader development, and increase unit morale and cohesion through authentic examples of virtue, leadership, and living a life of honor.
The Big Red One Year of Honor Commemoration Ceremony will be live streamed via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor/posts/204841051646944
The Street Dedication Ceremony takes place at 4:00 p.m. and will also be live streamed via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigRedOneYearOfHonor/posts/202110768586639
