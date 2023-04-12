Applications are being accepted for 2023 Camp SHIELD. The dates for Camp SHIELD will be the beginning of August for five days. They are back in full force and camp will be overnight for the entire duration. Some of the activities planned this year are as follows:
• Archery
• Leadership Course
• Firearms safety
• Team Building
• Anti-Alcohol Education
• Field/sports Day
• Static Display
• Awards Ceremony
• Sheriff’s Luncheon
• Zip lining
Parents will have to provide transportation to the Sheriff’s office in Junction City on the first day. We will transport children to the camp on the first day and back to the sheriff’s office upon completion of the camp.
This camp does involve several physically demanding activities so they ask that all campers wear comfortable tennis shoes/closed toed shoes. All activities are included and will be at no cost to the families.
Camping spots are very limited and they ask that campers do attend school within Geary County USD 475 schools and fall under at least two of the following qualifications:
Star or honor roll student
Must be going from fifth- into sixth-grade or from sixth- into seventh-grade
If student could use a confidence boost/self-esteem boost
No disciplinary records
If you have a student who would be interested in attending Camp SHIELD, please message them today.
