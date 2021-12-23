The Junction City Commission approved budget amendments for this year at their last meeting Tuesday.

The budget for the fund for the Blue Jay Way South Project was amended from zero to $2,298,260.

The Federal Equitable Sharing Fund was changed to add budget authority should it be necessary, Lindsay Miller, finance director, said. The budget was changed from $260,000 to $410,000.

The Debt Service Fund was changed from $10,647,135 to $10,859,077 for refinancing expenses for GO Bonds, according to the agenda memo.

The budget for the Federal Fund Exchange was amended to $399,999 from zero. The Disaster Insurance Trust was amended from nothing to $5 for interest paid of disaster fund holding.

The agenda memo states that each amendment is based on available cash or previously approved projects.

The city commission voted unanimously to approve the amendments and signed the budget amendment form following the meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.