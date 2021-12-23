City Commission approves 2021 budget amendments By Holly Hendershot editor@jcdailyunion.com Holly Hendershot Author email Dec 23, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Junction City Commission approved budget amendments for this year at their last meeting Tuesday.The budget for the fund for the Blue Jay Way South Project was amended from zero to $2,298,260.The Federal Equitable Sharing Fund was changed to add budget authority should it be necessary, Lindsay Miller, finance director, said. The budget was changed from $260,000 to $410,000.The Debt Service Fund was changed from $10,647,135 to $10,859,077 for refinancing expenses for GO Bonds, according to the agenda memo.The budget for the Federal Fund Exchange was amended to $399,999 from zero. The Disaster Insurance Trust was amended from nothing to $5 for interest paid of disaster fund holding.The agenda memo states that each amendment is based on available cash or previously approved projects.The city commission voted unanimously to approve the amendments and signed the budget amendment form following the meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Budget Fund Memo Finance Economics Bank Agenda Debt Service Amendment Expense Holly Hendershot Author email Follow Holly Hendershot Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWater back up and running for Junction City residentsCommunity meeting about potential meat packing plant draws hundredsUSD 475 Board of Education approve working with city to develop plan for old high school propertyFort Riley sustains damage after stormJunction City resident honored for 50 years of dedication to KLAUSD 475 Board of Education approve new district positionGeorge Paul KandtJennifer 'Jenni' Elizabeth KohlmannPolice LogsKenneth (Ken) F. Batten Jr. Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Newspaper Ads A5554 Notice of Budget Fort Riley RGM Help Bulletin
