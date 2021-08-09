County Commission Chair Trish Giordano spoke up Monday about the choice to hire a financial officer to help oversee the county’s finances, saying she had received pushback from department heads.
“There were some emails sent back and forth between several department heads and I know you all weren’t privy to some of them,” she said, addressing her fellow commissioners. “You got them later. But I feel very passionate about this and I can honestly see from some of the pettiness and the rudeness that I have had to deal with since bringing on the financial coordinator — I can see why nobody has ever tried to do this before. And that’s not to insult county commissioners, county employee, county department head. It’s — I feel that we can do better than what we’re doing now.”
Giordano ran for office in part on the concept of bringing a financial coordinator to the county. One of her platforms during the campaign was transparency, including fiscal transparency, she said, and feels she won the seat she now occupies because of those promises.
“We have been going through our budget process and if I had any doubt of whether we needed a financial officer, I have no doubt now,” Giordano said. “I made it clear to my fellow commissioners I was not going to support a mil levy increase until we can track where every tax dollar goes. In late 2021, the past commission approved six new positions after the 2021 budget was approved. No questions were asked on how this would affect the benefits budget line or the 2022 general budget. What responsible commission does this? This caused a huge increase in the proposed 2022 budget.”
These six new positions were in the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. Last week, Register of Deeds Diane Briestensky-Leonard spoke up during public comments about her budget and requested an additional position for her office and expressed concern over budget cuts.
According to Giordano, one county department head complained after being denied an extra position in her office and another unnamed department head had recently threatened to sue the commission if their department did not receive its full budget request.
“it is obvious to me that some department heads are just not used to being told no,” Giordano said.
According to Giordano, yet another department head accused her of being a hypocrite.
“Her actual quote was, ‘Quit being a hypocrite and acting like you care about the county,’” Giordano said. “’If you cared, you would listen to those that have the knowledge and true passion that has kept the county in the position they are in.” The position they are in is we have one the highest county taxes in the state and that is not something to be proud of. Don’t get me wrong, we have great employees that keep this county going, but we’re lacking in efficiencies. The money saved from having a part time county counselor and being able to use ARPA money to pay part of the financial officer’s salary will make this a minimal cost and in the long run the position will pay for itself and then some.”
Giordano said she was unwilling to raise taxes.
“I will continue to fight for financial responsibility and transparency and will not be intimidated, so keep the hits coming,” she said. “I am sorry that people are offended on my stance on needing a financial officer, that is not my intention at all. I hope they will come to see that this position will help every department.”
Commissioner Alex Tyson said he felt respect was needed, but in short supply.
“None of us up here is perfect,” he said. “I respect the hell out of both of you all — excuse my lunges — but I think we’ve got to fix some stuff around here and it’s not even bringing in people. I think we — at some point we all have to be on the same page and right now I don’t think a lot of us are on the same page. And that’s fine. We all should have disagreements about a lot of things … We’re all professionals at the end of the day. We should remain professional even behind closed doors, even behind emails. And I told you both this even when we started this. I don’t care what happens in here. We’re going to respect one another and be professional and I don’t see that happening and that concerns me. The decision was made to move forward with a financial person. I’ll be the first one to say that this was a bad idea if it was a bad idea.”
He said he felt some of the emails he had seen from county department heads had been unprofessional and apologized for a memo sent out by the commission. Giordano took responsibility for the memo and apologized as well.
“We’re going to move forward,” Tyson said. “I would just like there to be a little bit of professional respect as we move forward.”
Commissioner Keith Ascher added that while the financial officer position was “a done deal” he felt the commission was responsible for selecting the right person to fill that position.
“It’s our job to make sure we get the right person and it’s not a forever contract,” Ascher said.
