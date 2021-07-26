Talk grew heated at a recent meeting of the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau advisory board.
Sheila Burdett said she felt new board member Rick Dykstra should not have been chosen by the county commission to sit on the board.
“It was really a position for a motel,” she said. “He is an independent contractor.”
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano attended the meeting and defended the commission’s choice to place Dykstra on the board.
He was chosen, she said, because he is an independent contractor with Acorns Resort of Geary County.
According to Giordano, the rules governing CVB board appointments don’t say someone has to be an employee, they only say “representative.” She said Acorns owner Mike Harris had granted his permission for Dykstra to represent Acorns on the board.
“I do not feel that you should have to say anything negative about it,” Giordano said.
Burdett said she’d had a phone call from a community member complaining about Dykstra’s appointment.
“It doesn’t say anything in the statute about it,” Giordano said. “It’s always something negative — always.”
“Don’t ruin our meeting, Trish,” Burdett said.
“I’m not ruining your meeting,” Giordano said.
Burdett said if anyone had questions or concerns about Dykstra’s appointment, they should call the county commission.
“(He) is their appointment and that’s all I wanted to say,” she said. “Is that so negative, Trish?”
“Yes it is,” Giordano said.
Giordano said Burdett’s response to Dykstra’s appointment had been negative from the minute the commission had brought up the prospect of appointing him.
Dykstra is a former CVB employee.
After this exchange the discussion cooled off as it turned to talk of other matters, including the CVB’s return to its former office building on Sixth Street and upcoming CVB events such as Splash Palooza which includes the annual Float Your Boat cardboard boat race.
The city question
However, the temperature in the room heated back up again as the discussion turned to the City of Junction City’s proposal to take over the CVB, removing it from county control and placing its own guest tax in place alongside the county’s.
Member Adam Wilkey asked about the city’s proposal and the search for a new director.
He is against the city taking control of the CVB.
“The cards are laid out on the table with the city,” Wilkey said. “We’ve kind of heard the speculation for some time that this was what the city was wanting to do and they just came out and said it. To me, it’s non-productive if it’s going to be entertained.”
Wilkey said he was concerned that if the city took over the CVB, it would pull CVB funds to fund the Military Affairs Council, the Economic Development Commission and the C.L. Hoover Opera House. He said he was concerned the city did not understand the impact of Milford Lake.
“That is the number one attraction damn near in the state,” Wilkey said. “Yet Junction City people have blinders on — they really do. All they can focus on is anything in Junction. That is the money grab.”
He expressed concern over the possibility of raising the bed tax — which would have to take place if the city put a bed tax of its own in place, because the county is not able to repeal its bed tax — feeling increased hotel bills would drive tourists away.
Wilkey described the proposal as a “non-starter” and asked Giordano how she felt about it.
Giordano said she was also against it, as of right now.
“At this time, I have no intention of doing that,” she said. “But the negativity that I have felt since I’ve been a commissioner from some people in this group I’m not going to continue to put up with. I want this to be successful for Geary County, I want it to be successful for the CVB. I definitely do not want to raise the transient guest tax. I do not feel that is — our taxes are high enough. We do not need to raise that … I don’t want to fight with you guys.”
She responded to something CVB board members had said at a county commission meeting earlier that week — that officials with the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce had refused to work with the CVB on Sundown Salute until after former director Michele Stimatze’s official resignation date. Giordano brought out copies of an email dated June 8 from Chamber Member Relations Director Dawn Stephens offering to help Stimatze with an event.
“This was way before (Stimatze) resigned,” Giordano said. “You said nobody wanted to help from the Chamber until she resigned. These are the kind of things that I’m talking about.”
She brought up complaints board members had voiced earlier in the meeting about low Chamber participation in other events.
It’s just like everybody’s deflecting,” Giordano said. “And so I don’t want us to fight. I don’t want — I want us all to get along. But the negativity from some of the members of this board has got to stop or I will seriously present to the board my motion to just start over. Because there are some great people on this board, but there are some people who want to start problems.”
Burdett suggested Giordano’s comments might be directed at her and Giordano denied this.
Burdett also came out against the city’s proposal.
“I am 100 percent against the city taking over anything of the CVB,” she said. “The city deals with the city, we deal with Junction City/Geary County and when this all started in the ‘70s — this is a tourism mechanism, the transient guest tax. It’s to help with tourism.”
Burdett said when she had first started on the CVB board she had questioned then-director Connie Hall about transient guest tax funds — which come from overnight stays at local hotels by people from outside the community and about marketing. Burdett said she asked why the CVB didn’t market to Junction City. She said Hall answered that “Junction City people don’t spend the night in hotels” and that “our job is to bring outside people to come to the hotels.”
The goal, she said, was “to put heads in beds.”
Burdett said Junction City had two draws — Milford Lake and Fort Riley — and that the CVB tried to market those draws alongside events such as Sundown Salute and Run for the Wall.
“I know we get a lot of guff because we’re not catering to the locals, but that’s not our job,” Burdett said. “That’s the Chamber of Commerce and the city’s job. And so we all have goals. We all have specific duties, bylaws to go by and in fact — if you want to go through the history of things — we’ve never had to go through the city and ask for money. We’ve never run out of money. We’ve always balanced our budget, lived by our budget and done the best that we can with what we have, with what we’re directed to do. And I think we’ve done an excellent job. Yeah, we may have had some stumbles here and there. But even today in our meeting, communication — we may have disagreements but that’s what it’s all about. We have disagreements so that we can come together with a logical solution.”
“I agree and I appreciate that,” Giordano said.
Though Giordano is unwilling to turn over control of the CVB to the city, she does want the CVB to contribute funds to Junction City Main Street. She maintains it is acceptable to use the funds for this.
She said she did not believe she and the CVB board were “on the same page” about what transient guest tax funds could be used for.
Burdett suggested they contact the state for clarification and Giordano said she believed the state would agree with her that the funds could be used for anything that could bring in tourism.
“It is very broad and it’s up to the county commissioners to make the decision,” Giordano said.
Burdett wanted a meeting with the CVB board, the county commission and state officials with expertise on the guest tax to get together to determine what the funds are legally allowed to be used for.
Dykstra seemed to believe it could be used for more than the board realized.
“You look at Manhattan — I mean, they give it to four or five different groups,” he said.
Dykstra has also indicated he is against the CVB being transferred from county control.
CVB Board Chair Florence Whitebread said if the county failed to bring in tourism, the guest tax collected by the county would drop and with it the CVB’s funding would dwindle. The CVB is funded exclusively by this guest tax and if tourism goes down, the CVB budget goes down with it.
“This past year, this lake — if it hadn’t been for that, we wouldn’t have had really anything with COVID,” Whitebread said. “We had that to resort to — and out-of-town CVBs were hurting because they didn’t have the lake.”
Wilkey asked Giordano to commit to preventing the CVB from falling under city control. He said he had heard rumors alleging Giordano and her fellow Commissioner Alex Tyson had the removal of the CVB from county control and its return to the Chamber as part of their agenda even before they were elected.
“You know how rumors work,” Wilkey said. “The rumor is you guys have been talking about this for some time now — since before you got elected.”
Giordano denied the rumors.
“I’m sure that’s the reason why I’ve had some resistance in this group — because of rumors,” she said. “And nobody’s ever once asked me that, because I would have told you. Because I have no hidden agenda except for to make Junction City/Geary County a great place to live. This is my home and this is why I retired (from the JCPD) two years early. I think we need to get some stuff taken care of in the county and get up to the 21st Century and that is why I have no other agenda but to be able to retire and say I did a good job in this position and it’s a better place after I leave.”
CVB Director search
The CVB continues looking for a new director to replace Stimatze who resigned in late June.
The lack of a director could have an impact on the CVB’s usual attendance at the Kansas State Fair. Normally the director would take a group to the fair to represent the county, traveling in the CVB’s van. The group discussed sending Dykstra to represent Geary County at the fair, but Dykstra will not be able to drive the CVB van. Only the director is allowed use of the vehicle. Dykstra said he would consider driving his own truck to the event.
